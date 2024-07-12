1560 Geneva Bible: Exodus 35

In Exodus 35, YHWH continues to explain how He wants to live among his "family", humans, and specifically right now, the Children of Israel. Those who did not wish to align with YHWH are all dead from a recent massacre. The ones remaining actively wish to know what He needs and wants from them. In this beautiful chapter, God explains the kind of artistry, beauty and craftsmanship he wishes for his "home", the Ark of the Covenant, and also explains the role of art in the lives of human beings. He shows that when free people are "willing" to approach and create gifts for God, God then inspires and uplifts them with "wisdom of the heart" so that they can create and enjoy beauty and art. This is the first or at least the first surviving description of the process of using the creative imagination in literature, to my knowledge, and it is a profound explanation of creative "inspiration" and the role of beauty in worship. Sadly, the modern translation removes the "heart of wisdom" language around creative inspiration within the imaginations of free men and women, and reduces the terms used to technical "ability" in craftsmanship, thus completely deadening the beauty and importance of this explanation by God of how artistic inspiration connects Him to humans and vice versa.

