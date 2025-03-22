"1560 Geneva Bible: Leviticus 1"

“We start a whole new book of the Hebrew Bible! Leviticus 1 begins with guidance on how to make offerings to YHWH. As has been the case throughout so far, the original Hebrew emphasizes that the ordinary person is the one meant to make the offering—not the priest, who merely assists. The desire of the worshipper to make the gift is important, too. This word, however, is completely erased by the time the Revised Standard Version reaches us.”

Watch Now:

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

BIOptimizers: Start 2025 strong with the key to better sleep, less stress, and sharper focus: Magnesium Breakthrough by BIOptimizers. Use code DailyClout at https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout for 10% OFF—because crushing your goals starts with taking care of YOU!

NativePath: "Top Doc Reveals: THIS Protein May Restore Bone Density and Fix Joint Pain…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More"

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/