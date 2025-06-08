"1560 Geneva Bible Leviticus 11"

"In this chapter, YHWH spells out the clean, ‘ritually pure’ foods that the Children of Israel should eat, and itemizes the impure, unclean foods that are prohibited. Some of these restrictions don’t come with any explanation that makes sense to humans. Dr. Wolf shares a Rabbi’s explanation: that some things we can’t understand, but we follow them simply because God asked."

