"1560 Geneva Bible Leviticus 12: Childbirth and Purification"

"YHWH instructs Moshe further in pure versus impure practices within the community. Here, He explains that a woman who has given birth should be resting apart from her husband and family and is ‘tameh,’ or ritually impure. We speculate on whether, embedded within what is often read as a ‘misogynist’ practice within the community, is in fact a way for YHWH to carve out time for the new mom to heal, recover, and bond with her baby—free of the other tasks and expectations of her role in the household."

