"1560 Geneva Bible Leviticus 13"

"In this chapter, YHWH tells Moshe how Aaron should instruct the people regarding skin conditions that are defiling or infectious. It’s a difficult chapter, as it goes into graphic, granular detail about how to identify symptoms of what has been translated as leprosy. Early and primitive management of infectious disease—by separating the sufferer from the community until he or she is healed—is demonstrated. But if we zoom out, we can see that YHWH is so concerned about the well-being, even survival, of His human ‘family’ that He gives detailed epidemiological instruction to Moshe so that the Children of Israel can survive."