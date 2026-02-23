"1560 Geneva Bible Leviticus 15"

“YHWH continues instructing Moses and Aaron about how to handle infectious diseases, notably a disease now translated as leprosy. People who may be infectious to others are kept apart from the community til the Priest can assist them in reintegrating, via a sacrifice and ritual at the Tent of Meeting. ‘Pure’ and ‘impure’ continue to be an important theme for the Creator.”
Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.