"1560 Geneva Bible Leviticus 15"
"1560 Geneva Bible Leviticus 15"

Feb 23, 2026

“YHWH continues instructing Moses and Aaron about how to handle infectious diseases, notably a disease now translated as leprosy. People who may be infectious to others are kept apart from the community til the Priest can assist them in reintegrating, via a sacrifice and ritual at the Tent of Meeting. ‘Pure’ and ‘impure’ continue to be an important theme for the Creator.”

