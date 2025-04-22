"1560 Geneva Bible, Leviticus 5-6: What do we do with our guilt?"

“What do we do with our guilt?” YHWH explains further to Moses how individuals can review their own actions, see if they have transgressed—even unknowingly—and how they can then leshalem, or “make whole/make perfect,” the deficit caused by ashema, or guilt. We hear the many echoes of ashema/asham—“guilting” is an everyday thing for humans—and we see how practically and easily we can reconnect with YHWH and nislach, or “be forgiven.” But even “misdemeanors” are not really misdemeanors—everything we do matters. If you keep an object someone else lost, swear falsely, or even cheat on your accounting—it’s all serious, and it requires spiritual rebalancing in order to be close to YHWH again, which is always His wish. “We didn’t know”—a slogan we are hearing everywhere in this post-COVID era—just does not cut it.

