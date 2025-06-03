"1560 Geneva Bible Leviticus Ten"

"In this dramatic chapter, Nadab and Abihu, the sons of Aaron the priest, offer 'alien' or 'strange' fire before YHWH. In a devastating response to this disregard of God’s commands, He sends fire to consume them. Through Moses, He warns that Aaron may not mourn for his sons, though the Children of Israel may. As in the story of the devastation of most of the community after they forged and worshipped the Golden Calf, this episode reveals that God is serious about the relationship He is seeking to establish with humans—and that while peace and blessing follow alignment with His commands, destruction can await those who do not take His ordinances seriously."

