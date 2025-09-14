Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Girl on the move's avatar
Girl on the move
4h

I think you should follow the dream of students on that hill. Small groups of maybe only 10-15. Not a “conference” but an invitation to come share ideas. Your neighbors be damned. You are allowed to have guests in your home. The time is now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr Naomi Wolf and others
Trying hard's avatar
Trying hard
4h

Thank you Naomi, I too could not sleep, am devastated by the brutal assassination of this gentle, fine, God fearing, brilliant man. I cry for his wife and now fatherless children. His mama, his friends and all of us, especially the lost youth, the future.

Of all the people, his unique gift was being non-confrontational, accepting, debating brilliantly in the true sense, and trying to build bridges and make connections through civil discourse. Why murder him?

I'm willing to bet that very few of these hater, who make my stomach curl with revulsion, have ever even listened to any of the many clips of his college appearances. They have no idea. But they demonically spew hate and ignorance. And their ilk listen and believe the poison.

We desperately need peaceful areas to gather in and to discuss the big questions of life with civility. Just like your pretty place you bought. But I truly wonder that we are already far past in a discussion about much of anything With those who believe differently.

In fact I have not even mentioned Charlie's assassination to my many liberal friends because I would not be able to stand it if they said something ugly and demonic. Most of them still believe the vaccines are "safe and effective".

These 2 topics shouldn't be connected, but somehow they are, and I realize I would get nowhere if I brought up my sorrow surrounding the

Murder of Charlie Kirk. My spirit just couldn't take it, so i stay silent. But then i feel i am betraying Charlies life's work. Thank you Naomi.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
139 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Naomi Wolf
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture