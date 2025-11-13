"A Lesson on Survival From Ostriches"

(Sponsored) “Naomi Wolf is joined by Brightcore founder Kim Bright for an eye-opening conversation about the shocking government policies leading to the mass killing of ostriches, the global crisis of declining life-expectancy rates, and how nutrition plays a crucial role in human resilience. Kim breaks down the extraordinary health benefits of kimchi and other foundational foods—and why a strong diet matters now more than ever.”

Watch Now:

Kimchi One from Brightcore – Health Starts in the Gut

Get 25% off – Use Code: WOLF at https://www.mybrightcore.com/wolf

Or call (888) 575-4996 for up to 50% OFF your order and Free Shipping!