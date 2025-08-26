My Speech at the Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club, August 21, 2025

No, I’m really moved. See—I’m actually weeping. Can you all hear me? Yes? And let’s check that the livestream can hear me as well. This is such an honor.

Athena, I am so moved because there’s not a young woman of your generation that I admire more right now than you, Athena Clarke. I’m so moved. I speak around the world, and I’m not easily rattled, but I’m quite nervous tonight—for a number of reasons. The number one reason is that I don’t usually have such profound respect and awe for just about everyone in my audience. But that is the case tonight, here at the Donald J. Trump Republican Club, right in deepest Brooklyn.

There are so many people here I’ve met before—first responders, cops, teachers like Athena Clarke, teachers like Michael Kane, lawyers like the amazing Jimmy Wagner, who put this all together again, firefighters, and citizens. Part of why I’m so humbled and honored to be here is that I’m always talking about what needs to be done: in the face of authoritarianism, tyranny, injustice—you have to run people for office, get out the vote, draft the laws, pass the laws, go to Albany, press your representatives, and organize.

People say “Yes, yes, yes,” but no one ever does it. Except you. You do. You show up. You run. You fight.

Now, I was a lifelong Democrat. I advised the Clinton re-election campaign and Vice President Al Gore. I was a feminist fixture in the media for decades. But in 2021, when I reported accurately on women’s health harms—something I’ve written about for 40 years—I was canceled. Every door closed. The Biden administration itself targeted me. That was my wake-up call.

For years, the Democratic Party—once the party of justice and the little guy—shifted into something bizarre, promoting policies alien to sane, moderate people. It became a machine: part Soros, part globalist, part Marxist.

When we moved back to Brooklyn, I saw up close how this machine works. My council member’s big event? Free roller skates and flyers for programs aimed mainly at immigrants—not much about schools, safety, or infrastructure. My assembly member’s staff? Nice, but again, nothing real for small businesses or families. What they offered me was a way to get government contracts—nothing to actually grow my business, hire people, or build the community.

Meanwhile, the neighborhood is drowning in addiction, homelessness, unsafe streets, and struggling small businesses. Developments go up without community approval. It was clear: the machine isn’t even pretending anymore.

And now, we face candidates like Zohran Mamdani. He’s 33, with no real work experience, and has the most absences of any Assembly member. He passed only three bills. Worse, he spent eleven adult years in America without becoming a citizen, only finally naturalizing right before running for office—yet he still kept his Ugandan passport. His assets? Mostly in Uganda, not here. Uganda, a country with catastrophic human rights abuses.

Mamdani openly calls himself a socialist and even talks about seizing the means of production. He didn’t rise on his own. No one does. He had millions in campaign funding, big media rollouts, paid volunteers—the machine behind him. His promises? Free bus fare, subsidized groceries, and housing—things that sound good but devastate cities financially, just as they failed in the Soviet Union and in our own housing projects.

Sam Antar, a whistleblower, showed how Soros-funded nonprofits funnel billions through shell structures into campaigns, paying massive salaries and cycling money back into politics—illegally. This is how the machine keeps its grip.

Big Tech is in on it, too. Companies like Uber want to reconfigure Brooklyn’s streets for their own profit, displacing the elderly and disabled. This is not grassroots policy—it’s Silicon Valley using us as data.

But in contrast to all of this darkness, there is light. The candidates here tonight—Athena Clarke, Elijah Diaz, Luis Quero, Janine Acquafredda—are extraordinary. They’re rooted in the community, they listen to neighbors, they bring real issues forward: unsafe lithium battery storage facilities, crime, real estate corruption, the need for real training and jobs. These are people of integrity.

Brooklyn, in its beauty and its real—not fake—diversity, is a miracle. The hard work and aspirations of its citizens have been miracles for four hundred years. New York City is a miracle. Let’s support these fighters, and let’s save this city.

Watch the full event here.

To support Athena Clarke’s campaign for NYC Council District 46, learn more here.