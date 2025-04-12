Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
"A New Map of the World" (Narrated)
Opinion - Dr. Naomi Wolf
Dr Naomi Wolf
Apr 12, 2025
“Dr. Wolf narrates her latest essay, which makes the case that the world order is being completely upended by Britain’s, Australia’s, and Canada’s race into tyranny, and America’s struggle to reclaim liberty and sovereignty. Terrifyingly similar ‘regulations’ of online speech loom simultaneously over Canada and Britain. Heroes of the fight for freedom in Britain—actor Laurence Fox, Telegraph columnist Allison Pearson, influencer Leilani Dowling, and child rape survivors Sammy Woodhouse and Samantha Smith—emerge, at great risk to themselves.”

Essays, updates and arguments from an eyewitness to a new dark age, with thoughts on how to keep liberty, justice and human rights alive.
