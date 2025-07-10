A Stopover in the Heartland (Video/Audio Version)

I left my California idyll, and soared into milky, hazy US skies.

I touched down to change planes in Minneapolis, which I recalled as having been the corn-fed, friendly Midwest.

I saw that now, almost everyone employed by the airlines, as well as everyone working as ground crew, was of Somali descent, or were recent arrivals from Somalia.

They spoke Arabic or Somali to one another, not even bothering with English; passengers and colleagues alike were greeted with a hand to the heart. The flight attendants for Delta, out of Minneapolis, wore chic little grey attenuated hijabs, pinned to their hair. (They happened also to be in furious moods.)

