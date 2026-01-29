"A Turning Point in American Health: RFK Jr.’s Food Reset"

“Naomi Wolf sits down with Dr. Francisco Contreras, renowned oncologist and Director of Oasis of Hope Hospital, and Rick Hill, cancer survivor and health advocate, to discuss why RFK Jr.’s sweeping food and farming reforms are being praised by cancer experts. From cutting ultra-processed foods to restoring soil health through regenerative agriculture, they explain why this moment could mark a historic shift in how America understands food, metabolism, and chronic disease.”

Watch Now:

From our sponsors:

American Alternative Assets: Uncover the truth behind market turbulence. The Bellweather Signal reveals 7 hidden economic indicators flashing red right now. Get the free report and learn how to protect your savings with gold and silver. Download it today at https://www.CloutGold.com

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. Try now for a free trial...Learn more at https://www.legisector.com

Kimchi One from Brightcore – Health Starts in the Gut

Get 25% off – Use Code: WOLF at https://www.mybrightcore.com/wolf

Or call (888) 575-4996 for up to 50% OFF your order and Free Shipping!