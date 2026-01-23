Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Lulu
1d

Here’s to bringing back the crunchy granolas that populated Berkeley, Boulder and SF. My sister in law scoffs at my centrist views and explains her progressive ideology because her mom went to UC Berkeley in the late 70’s.

Ha. If her views had stayed put in that era, she would be a centrist like many of us. Sadly, tribalism short cuts critical thinking.

My mom was late to the crunchy movement - gravitated to it when she moved to the Bay Area in the mid 90’s. She was as progressive as they came until the mob came for her in 2020 for trying to bring common sense and “crunchy” solutions to address covid.

Let’s get back to the basics - solutions proven for centuries. It is amazing how far clean water and sanitation advanced the health of our society.

Thank you, once again, for the heartfelt and informative stories from your life. Hugs to all!

Patti F's avatar
Patti F
19h

I wish this had come 3 weeks ago. My 91 year old mother has been suffering with a flu-like cold (tested negative for everything) for 3 weeks. She's always been one of the healthiest people I know - and that changed drastically in the last 4 years (take a wild guess as to the why). She now gets the flu annually (I have zero memories of her ever being sick when i was a child) and often gets rashes and hives from bizarre reactions to things. Anyway, as she's been battling this "cold" for 3 weeks, they've been telling her constantly that there's nothign they can do. The cough has kept her up to the point that she's utterly exhausted. She said she was taking vitamin C but my guess is it was a small amount. She's not a medicine taker and has never taken a vitamin in her life. I'm 8 hours away so I can't be there to get these things for her. She finally got some cough syrup (they originally kept giving her pills - cough pills??) with codeine in it. Two nights ago she slept through the night for the first time in almost 3 weeks. She woke up feeling like a new person. Had she been taking some of these supplements from the get-go, it wouldn't have resulted in her having to take codeine. It's maddening that they don't talk about this at all with patients.

