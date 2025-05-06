"AI Promise, AI Threat" w/ Marc Beckman

"The author of Some Future Day: How AI Is Going to Change Everything—who already uses AI for mass-appeal campaigns—reveals that the AI revolution is underway now, altering our landscape in real time. Beckman exposes how AI in government will accelerate functionality but could also create meta-power centers, where the CEOs controlling the data may become more powerful than any government or global organization. He explains how creative roles will flourish while routine jobs will fade. Beckman shines a light on our AI arms race with China and shows, step by step, how everyone can empower themselves—rather than be undermined—by this new technology. This is the first true primer on the AI revolution for non-technologists—sure to become a classic."

