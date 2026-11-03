"Alan Dershowitz: I Left the Democratic Party"

“Legendary and controversial constitutional expert and Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz explains that the new leaders of the Democratic Party, who oppose our ally Israel and seem to have disdain for America, its history, and its institutions, are not the heirs of FDR and JFK. The latest luminary to “walk away” from his lifelong affiliation with the Democrats, Dershowitz reveals that it is not he who has changed, but the party. A brave manifesto.”

To support our work and the show, click here: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=H66YAR8RY38YJ

Please support our sponsors:

Toku Health: Take charge of your cardiovascular wellness with Toku Flow, a nattokinase-based supplement designed to support healthy circulation and heart health - https://TokuHealth.com/NAOMI