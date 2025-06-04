Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah's avatar
Deborah
13h

I would definitely endorse this letter if it were an option. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
VICTORIASPANGLER6591's avatar
VICTORIASPANGLER6591
13h

Can’t we make it a petition to be signed by us? I would love to see all the thousands of signatures, and probably more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Dr Naomi Wolf and others
193 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Naomi Wolf
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture