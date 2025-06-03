Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

"Analyst Sasha Latypova: 80 Percent Miscarriage Rate, vSafe"
Opinion - Naomi Wolf
Dr Naomi Wolf's avatar
Dr Naomi Wolf
Jun 03, 2025
Transcript

"Renowned researcher Sasha Latypova completed an independent analysis of the vSafe database on which the Shimabukuro ‘miscarriage study’ was predicated, and she found a miscarriage rate of over 80 percent. This is a second source confirming, from a separate dataset, the 80 percent miscarriage rate that the WarRoom/DailyClout researchers found in the internal Pfizer documents. As ‘MAGA’ rolls out a new mRNA COVID injection — unbelievably enough — as RFK Jr. recommends mRNA injections for unhealthy children, and as birth rates collapse worldwide, will Latypova’s important analysis get the global attention it merits?"

