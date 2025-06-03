"Analyst Sasha Latypova: 80 Percent Miscarriage Rate, vSafe"

"Renowned researcher Sasha Latypova completed an independent analysis of the vSafe database on which the Shimabukuro ‘miscarriage study’ was predicated, and she found a miscarriage rate of over 80 percent. This is a second source confirming, from a separate dataset, the 80 percent miscarriage rate that the WarRoom/DailyClout researchers found in the internal Pfizer documents. As ‘MAGA’ rolls out a new mRNA COVID injection — unbelievably enough — as RFK Jr. recommends mRNA injections for unhealthy children, and as birth rates collapse worldwide, will Latypova’s important analysis get the global attention it merits?"

