"Are We in a Trauma Drama?" w/ James Howard Kunstler

Essayist James Howard Kunstler makes the case that the recent outpouring of what he calls “poison” into our cultural stream — material ranging from the horrors implied in Epstein Files coverage to lurid stories coming out of Hollywood and the craze to “transition” children — is part of a theater of disorientation designed to distract and even humiliate us. Do you agree? Listen.

Watch Now:

