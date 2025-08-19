Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
"Athena Clarke Hits a Milestone"
5
5
0:00
-1:15:13

"Athena Clarke Hits a Milestone"

Opinion - Naomi Wolf
Dr Naomi Wolf's avatar
Dr Naomi Wolf
Aug 19, 2025
5
5
Share
Transcript

"With no city-wide recognition and no backing from special interests, a formerly mandated and laid-off Brooklyn public school special ed teacher has reached the milestone of securing enough citizen donations to qualify for matching funds.

If you live in District 46, every dollar you give to Athena Clarke’s City Council campaign will be matched eight-to-one — and if you live elsewhere, your donation still directly fuels her fight to bring real change to NYC...” https://contribute.nycvotes.org/campaigns/athenaclarke/contributions/new

Watch Now:

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Dr Naomi Wolf
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture