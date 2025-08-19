"Athena Clarke Hits a Milestone"

"With no city-wide recognition and no backing from special interests, a formerly mandated and laid-off Brooklyn public school special ed teacher has reached the milestone of securing enough citizen donations to qualify for matching funds.

If you live in District 46, every dollar you give to Athena Clarke’s City Council campaign will be matched eight-to-one — and if you live elsewhere, your donation still directly fuels her fight to bring real change to NYC...” https://contribute.nycvotes.org/campaigns/athenaclarke/contributions/new

Watch Now: