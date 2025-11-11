"Audio Recording of Board of Elections: Stonewalling a NY Voter Seeking a legally required 3% Hand Recount"

“This recording features Dr. Naomi Wolf and Brooklyn District 46 City Council Candidate Athena Clarke requesting election integrity steps and legally required documents—only to be stonewalled by a New York Board of Elections manager and attorney.

Who actually won the NYC mayoral and city council races? Multiple irregularities in the voting process have been documented, yet the NY Board of Elections refuses to take the first required legal step to verify the vote tallies.”

Watch Now:

Please Support Our Sponsors:

American Alternative Assets: Uncover the truth behind market turbulence. The Bellweather Signal reveals 7 hidden economic indicators flashing red right now. Get the free report and learn how to protect your savings with gold and silver. Download it today at https://www.CloutGold.com

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. Try now for a free trial...Learn more at https://www.legisector.com