Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

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Ernie Rockwell's avatar
Ernie Rockwell
2h

Wow. Glad you’re still here to tell your story. Looking forward to the next installment but especially for a full and speedy recovery. ❤️‍🩹

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Kay's avatar
Kay
2h

You’re leaving us hanging!

I don’t care how intelligent you are, when someone tells you they can’t talk and need to rest, you don’t say “but” and bombard the person with more questions. She was unbelievably rude, insensitive, and nosy. I’d tell her so to her face, if I could!

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