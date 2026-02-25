"Best State of the Union in Living Memory?"

“The State of the Union is a time-honored American tradition, and it also reminds us, as a nation, that it is we the people who are supposed to be in charge, with our Executive providing an annual report to us.

Dr. Naomi Wolf has been close to the creation of several SOTU speeches and pays close attention to the craft and messaging behind them. In this analysis, she breaks down the extraordinary achievements of this administration’s first year and highlights both the high and low points of the speech’s accomplishments. She makes the case that this is the most impressive — if perhaps not the most rhetorically elevated — SOTU in living memory.”

Watch Now:

From our sponsors:

American Alternative Assets: Uncover the truth behind market turbulence. The Bellweather Signal reveals 7 hidden economic indicators flashing red right now. Get the free report and learn how to protect your savings with gold and silver. Download it today at https://www.CloutGold.com

Oxford Club: A hidden U.S. tech firm with 250 patents may be poised to disrupt China’s semiconductor dominance—watch the briefing: https://GaNRevolution.com

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. Try now for a free trial...Learn more at https://www.legisector.com