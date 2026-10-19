Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
"Brent Hamachek: Charlie Kirk’s Intellect"
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"Brent Hamachek: Charlie Kirk’s Intellect"

Opinion - Naomi Wolf

“In this episode of Outspoken, Dr. Naomi Wolf sits down with Brent Hamachek to discuss Charlie Kirk’s intellect, his approach to political debate, and the ideas that shaped his influence on American conservatism.”

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