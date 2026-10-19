"Brent Hamachek: Charlie Kirk’s Intellect"

“In this episode of Outspoken, Dr. Naomi Wolf sits down with Brent Hamachek to discuss Charlie Kirk’s intellect, his approach to political debate, and the ideas that shaped his influence on American conservatism.”

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