"Butchery in the Name of ‘Care'"

Prisha Mosley, a ‘detransitioned’ 27-year-old who was encouraged to transition from female to male at 17, exposes the horrific abuse her body has endured—from adults lurking in anorexia chat rooms populated by teenage girls, to the shocking recommendation of a hysterectomy just five years in, to permanent narrowing of the hips that makes normal childbirth impossible. She recounts the endocrine damage and the sheer savagery of so-called ‘gender-affirming care’ firsthand. A must-listen.”

