Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

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LtJ's avatar
LtJ
1h

Dr Wolf, I would love to help and soon I plan too. We just bought a home and got out of the money wasting rental but it has drained both of us and will take some time to recover.

But I recommend you contact Mike Adams, The Health Ranger here in Central Texas

https://www.healthranger.com/

He would jump on board I am sure

LtJ

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BigBlueSky's avatar
BigBlueSky
39m

Thank you for your tireless work on behalf of women and babies. I felt such gratitude for you when I read this article. It's heartbreaking to watch what's going on. I know women who have managed to have a baby and then their babies are so unhealthy that they deal with constant doctor's visits with no real diagnosis. All of it makes me so angry.

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