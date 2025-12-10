"Chad Stewart: Who is Targeting Kids with Dark Stories?"

Anyone who has or loves children has surely noticed that the aisles of bookstores today are packed with “kids’ books” about the occult, depression, anxiety, self-harm, and even adult sexuality. This is a far cry from the age-appropriate children’s stories of the recent past, from the Narnia tales to Disney’s 101 Dalmatians.

Chad Stewart, author of The Britfield series—a young readers’ adventure that teaches geography, character-building, and, best of all, hope—reveals the shocking agenda behind this corruption of children’s literature.

