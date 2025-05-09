"Colorado Bill Criminalizing Parents for ‘Misgendering’ their Kids; Casey Means, Biometrics Harvester"

In Colorado, a bill has been sponsored that would criminalize parents and put them at risk of losing custody of their children for the ‘crime’ of calling their kids by their birth name and gender at birth. Also: Casey Means, nominated for Surgeon General, is a biometrics harvester whose company and New York Times bestseller came out of nowhere. What’s really going on with that nomination?

Watch Now:

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "7 Reasons Why Men & Women Over 50 Are Adding This Single Ingredient To Their Morning Routine. Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More…"

Raw Paws: "Give your pets the power of raw nutrition—feed them raw...Visit

https://dailycloutpets.com to learn more"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/