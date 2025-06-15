"Cory Hillis: EMF Toxicity"

“Cory Hillis, of EMFHometest.com, exposes the shocking facts about how we are being irradiated with the same fields as microwaves and X-rays, from multiple sources. These range from our routers and cellphones to 5G towers and Starlink.

This bath of EMF means that you can exercise, eat organic, do all the right things, but still suffer symptoms of high EMF exposure such as anxiety, fatigue, sleep problems, heart issues, high blood pressure, and worse.

Many devices on the market fail to effectively block EMFs. Cory Hillis explains the risks and the science and shows how you can protect your home, remediate your devices, and even protect your body as you move through the world.”

