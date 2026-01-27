"Davos and Minnesota: Elites Abroad, Insurrection at Home"

“Dr. Wolf explores the dramatic events in Minnesota and explains why it is unreasonable to expect that there won’t be tragic fatalities when citizens impede dangerous law enforcement activities. She asks Americans to consider what they would do without the willingness of ICE, police, firefighters, soldiers, and sailors to put themselves in harm’s way. Countries that lose the rule of law become gang-ridden failed states, in which women, children, and the elderly suffer most. She also reveals how President Trump’s speech in Davos reflected the shaky control of globalist interests.

Can America unite when so many nefarious forces are urging it to fly apart?”

