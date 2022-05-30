Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

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Charles Eisenstein's avatar
Charles Eisenstein
May 30, 2022

What a powerful piece. Perhaps the most appalling aspect of the whole thing is that so few people are appalled. I am another public intellectual who was widely denounced, condemned, and cancelled for my Covid heresies. As an anti-Semite, for daring to bandy about terms like genocide. As a racist (for thwarting the delivery of life-saving vaccines to the minorities that disproportionately die of Covid). As a purveyor of disinformation. You know the routine. Once upon a time, my audience tilted strongly to the Left. Since 2020, as the putative Left uncritically accepted the pronouncements of the most criminal elements of Big Pharma and the surrounding medical-industrial complex and its captured regulators, we've been in the midst of a huge realignment. Naomi, you've been one of the voices that has assured me that I am not crazy.

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Stefani Woodams's avatar
Stefani Woodams
May 30, 2022

Better to know the truth!

Do not lose all hope. Millions of women refused the jab. Millions of women refused to allow their sons and daughters to be jabbed. Will it be enough? God willing, yes!

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