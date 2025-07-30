Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly Donivan's avatar
Kelly Donivan
36m

Wow. What a mess. My late father told me way back in the 1970s that the true Democratic party died on November 22nd 1963. He did not recognize it after that day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Diana Compton's avatar
Diana Compton
35m

The issue is never the issue. The issue is always the Revolution. When policies don’t make sense the method is revealed.

Hoping enough New Yorkers wake up in time. The Dems have been co-opted.

Thanks for your sane voice amidst the chaos.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Naomi Wolf
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture