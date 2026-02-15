"Doormat Mom: Families Melt Down"

“Laura Wellington, the self-described “Doormat Mom,” posted a social media video that went viral. She asked a provocative question: What if you were a good parent, but you raised a b—-d? The huge response to this suggestion—along with her disclosure that she was disinvited from her adult daughter’s wedding—generated strong reactions from parents and adult children around the world.

Family “estrangement,” in which parents or adult children break off all contact, is a booming phenomenon. Whether this estrangement is triggered by political differences, disagreements over medical decisions, resentment about how seniors’ money is being spent, “married-in” (daughter-in-law or, more rarely, son-in-law) boundary-setting, or some other cause, family bonds that were once considered permanent—if sometimes annoying—are now being severed at will.

Is Ms. Wellington the victim of a cruel daughter? Is she herself perhaps insensitive to her daughter’s needs? Or is the truth somewhere in between? More importantly, is the “estrangement” trend the latest inorganic attack on our society—and even on our humanity?”

Watch Now:

