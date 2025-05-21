Dr. Alejandro Diaz: Parasites and Cancer (Sponsored)

"Dr. Alejandro Diaz of The Wellness Company, who has been at the forefront of public health issues—especially involving migration and pandemics on a global stage—explains what traditional medicine can and cannot do, and why we are wise to seek ‘integrative’ care. He also elucidates how he was able to foresee the pandemic of 2020 and explores the latest, profound—if still anecdotal—evidence connecting the treatment of parasites to the treatment of cancers.

Dr. Diaz also explains why parasites are not just a concern affecting those in the developing world, but those of us in the ‘global North’ as well."

