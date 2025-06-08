Dr. Hadar Elbaz of TWC: Heavy Metal Detox (Sponsored)

"Plenty of people are realizing that solar geoengineering is real, and not a 'conspiracy theory.' In fact, the government of Britain has announced that its own sun-blocking programs are underway, and many U.S. states are passing bills to ban the blocking of the sun and other weather-altering technologies. We have to face the fact that these technologies—along with vaccines and other sources—surround us with toxic heavy metals such as aluminum.

Especially given the 80-plus vaccines administered to today’s youth, and the many injured by mRNA injections, we need to learn how to clear heavy metals from our bodies. Dr. Hadar Elbaz, who specializes in this form of detoxification, shares strategies ranging from 'rebounding' to red light therapy, as well as charcoal, zeolite, shilajit, and other supplements. A must-watch."

