"Dr. James Thorp: Baby Update" (Sponsored)

"Dr. Wolf, Amy Kelly, the WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Research Team, and Dr. James Thorp were the first commentators to break the massive story of the catastrophic harms inflicted on female and male reproductive systems, and on helpless babies in utero and newborns. We, among others, also exposed the 13–20 percent drop in live births in vaccinated Western countries. Dr. Thorp returns with an important update about what he is seeing clinically as a fetal/maternal medicine specialist. Sadly, the spike protein persists in vaccinated moms, and miscarriages remain alarmingly high. Chromosomal abnormalities in newborns have multiplied, and severe menstrual problems in vaccinated women remain common. But Dr. Thorp and Dr. Wolf also discuss new developments in helping moms and babies recover, and even a new research organization that Dr. Thorp has launched to take on the tasks abandoned by corrupted “science.” A hero for moms and babies gives an update from the front lines of human reproduction."

