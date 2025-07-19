Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

"Dr. Joshua Guetzkow: Catastrophic Israeli Fertility Data"
"Dr. Joshua Guetzkow: Catastrophic Israeli Fertility Data"

Jul 19, 2025
"Dr. Joshua Guetzkow walks us through a stunning new study showing a dramatic drop in live births in mRNA-vaccinated cohorts. This study includes more than a million women, making it the most sobering data confirming fertility damage correlated to the mRNA injection to date. Dr. Guetzkow has broken several of the most important mRNA-related stories, including the ‘bait and switch’—the fact that the substance tested and ‘approved’ was not the substance put in arms. Must-watch."

To learn more about this study, visit Dr. Guetzkow's Substack:

Research Rebel
New Study: Higher-than-Expected Fetal Losses after mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination in Early Pregnancy
Dear readers, I am going to keep this short. I am delighted to share with you the fruits of a massive research project I’ve been working on, which is the reason why you haven’t heard from me in a very long time. I quickly realized after I started working on it that I would have to prioritize it at the neglect of posting here. I got so swept up in it tha…
a month ago · 249 likes · 42 comments · Josh Guetzkow

