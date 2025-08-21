"Dr. Kelly Victory: Debating HRT" (Sponsored)

"Dr. Victory, a distinguished medical doctor with TWC, and Naomi Wolf, a writer who is not a physician but has written several books on women’s reproductive health, are friends—but they also both have strong opinions and don’t shy away from open debate.

Dr. Victory supports certain kinds of hormone replacement therapy for menopause and beyond. Dr. Wolf wonders if the modern symptoms of menopause, which are scarcely mentioned in 400 years of women’s diaries and letters, might be largely withdrawal symptoms from hormonal birth control.

She worries about some serious side effects of even “bioidentical” hormones.

Which debater is right? Is the truth perhaps unique for each woman? Have a listen and see what you think."

