"Dr Kelly Victory of TWC: Measles ‘Fear Fest!'"

"TWC’s Dr. Kelly Victory makes the case that we are being bombarded by a whole new wave of ‘fear fest’ propaganda about measles—which was once considered a mild childhood illness. She notes that the little girl who recently passed away died due to medical mismanagement of an infection, not from measles.



Plus, bird flu gain-of-function experimentation is back. Believe it or not, USDA scientists are reportedly trying to make avian flu more lethal! Are flocks of chickens being culled for no good reason? Learn more at DAILYCLOUTHEALTH.com"

