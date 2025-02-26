"Dr. Peter McCullough on HHS Revolution"

"One of the world’s leading cardiologists and one of the most highly credentialed figures in the fight for true science and medicine, Dr. Peter McCullough, provides an update on the systematic corruption of the peer-review process. He discusses the latest important studies revealing how to dissolve blood clots caused by mRNA injections using nattokinase and bromelain, shares insights into the highs and lows of RFK Jr.’s confirmation hearings, and explores the potential sea change we might witness as pharmaceutical companies and health agencies could be restricted from advertising directly to consumers. A favorite hero of ours returns, bringing lifesaving information."

