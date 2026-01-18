"Emerald Robinson: Our Votes are Counted by Venezuela"

“In an explosive interview—one of the most important of Dr. Wolf’s career—reporter Emerald Robinson reveals the real reason President Trump went after Venezuela. Our electronic voting machines and software, she explains, were launched under Hugo Chávez and, to this day, are maintained by Venezuelan engineers. According to whistleblowers, vote tallies are routed through Serbia and hosted on Chinese servers. She argues that we cannot know who won U.S. elections since 2005, when the machines were rolled out. Robinson also warns that intelligence and political leaders have been bought by communists. The result is a head-exploding set of revelations that helps explain how communism took hold in the United States so rapidly.”

Watch Now:

