"Eric Metaxas: Why we Need to Know About our Revolution"

“Renowned commentator Eric Metaxas has a blockbuster new book out, Revolution: The Birth of the Greatest Nation in the History of the World, about America’s first revolution.

What lessons do we need to re-learn for our challenges and battles today? Could we lose the revolutionary impulses that led to our nation’s founding, and thus lose our nation? Have we lived up to the tasks our Founders left for us to achieve?”

Watch Now:

https://substack.com/@ericmetaxas

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