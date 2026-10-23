Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

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David Poe
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Naomi, people other than yourself do of course recognize the truth of things like the Cueta event. They are incorrectly called "conspiracy theorists" and "right wing extremists."

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David Poe
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There is an old Chinese story concerning a young martial artist learning from a master. While training the master talks frequently about peace, how important it is and his love for it. The young man asks his master this question; “We train constantly for war, but you speak constantly of peace. Why is that?” The master replies; “It is better to be a warrior in a garden than a gardener in a war.”

https://drp314.substack.com/p/copy-be-a-warrior-in-a-garden?r=1qdkcn

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