"Floods of Diseases" (Sponsored)

"Dr. Alejandro Diaz, formerly a panel physician who worked for the U.S. government conducting mental and physical health screenings of authorized immigrants, explains that the millions of unauthorized, unscreened migrants who have walked into the United States represent a massive threat to our collective health. From venereal diseases we thought were left in the past, to serious infectious illnesses such as leprosy and tuberculosis, to grave, undiagnosed mental conditions like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder—these millions of individuals represent not only a new vector of biological threats, but also potential threats to public order.

Why were experts on migration and health not even called upon to conduct minimal screenings?

An astonishing interview from an expert eyewitness."

Watch Now:

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

BIOptimizers: Start 2025 strong with the key to better sleep, less stress, and sharper focus: Magnesium Breakthrough by BIOptimizers. Use code DailyClout at https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout for 10% OFF—because crushing your goals starts with taking care of YOU!

NativePath: "Top Doc Reveals: THIS Protein May Restore Bone Density and Fix Joint Pain…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More"

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/