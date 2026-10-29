Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
In The Beginning with Rabbi Manis Friedman
"Genesis 12: The First Patriarch"
0:00
-1:12:06

"Genesis 12: The First Patriarch"

In the Beginning With Rabbi Manis Friedman
Dr Naomi Wolf's avatar
Dr Naomi Wolf

“What is the lineage of human beings? Why is this lineage relevant? What are the deeper meanings of our being made in the likeness of our Creator? What are the more troubling implications of Noah’s story? Why is it so important to “be fruitful”? After the Tower of Babel, what was humanity’s story and mission? More with YouTube’s most popular rabbi, Rabbi Manis Friedman.”

To support our work and the show, click here: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=H66YAR8RY38YJ

Please support our sponsors:

The Wellness Company: Cutting through misinformation with uncensored medical science & insights most doctors are afraid to discuss...https://DailyCloutHealth.Com

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Naomi Wolf · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture