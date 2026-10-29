"Genesis 12: The First Patriarch"

“What is the lineage of human beings? Why is this lineage relevant? What are the deeper meanings of our being made in the likeness of our Creator? What are the more troubling implications of Noah’s story? Why is it so important to “be fruitful”? After the Tower of Babel, what was humanity’s story and mission? More with YouTube’s most popular rabbi, Rabbi Manis Friedman.”

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