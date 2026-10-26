"Genesis 2: What Really Happened ‘In the Beginning’?"

“Family discord began with the very first generation of humans. What does it mean that ‘sin’ entered the world? How do we process the fact that the first pair of brothers included the first murderer? Why have families been so challenging from the very beginning?”

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