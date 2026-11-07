"Genesis 24: Sarah's Legacy and Isaac's Future"

“Dr. Naomi Wolf welcomes back Rabbi Manis Friedman to In the Beginning for a fascinating discussion of Genesis 24, exploring Sarah’s legacy, the search for Isaac’s wife, and the deeper meaning of faith, family, and God’s promises.”

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