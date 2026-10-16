"’Genesis’ with Rabbi Manis Friedman."

“Dr. Naomi Wolf sits down with Rabbi Manis Friedman to explore the Book of Genesis, examining the deeper meanings of creation, Adam and Eve, the nature of humanity, and what the Torah’s first book reveals about God and our purpose in the world.”

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