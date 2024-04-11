Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr Naomi Wolf Reads the Geneva Bible
1560 Geneva Bible: Genesis 33-36
1560 Geneva Bible: Genesis 33-36

Jacob Meets Esau, the Rape of Dinah
Dr Naomi Wolf
Apr 11, 2024
36 Comments
The Geneva Bible of 1560 is the "Founders' Bible." It was translated by a group of dissidents who fled England when reading the Bible in public was banned. These translators believed that anyone should be able to read the word of God, so they exiled themselves to Geneva, Switzerland, where they translated from the Hebrew this extraordinary version.
